Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall likely in TN, Puducherry

Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall has been predicted in several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next three hours, said the Met department.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-11-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 10:20 IST
Parts of TN, Puducherry to receive light to moderate rainfall (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall has been predicted in several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next three hours, said the Met department. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai, said that thunderstorm with light to moderate is likely to occur at a few places over Kanyakumari, Thirunelveli and Thoothukkudi districts and at one or two places over Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore and Karur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal within next three hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD has predicted light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days. IMD had said on Tuesday, "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days and over Kerala and Mahe on November 25 and 26. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 25 and 26". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

