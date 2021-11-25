Left Menu

Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Geeta colony, one dead

A 40-year-old man lost his life in a fire that broke out at a garment factory in Delhi's Geeta Colony area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 10:50 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A 40-year-old man lost his life in a fire that broke out at a garment factory in Delhi's Geeta Colony area. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sanju, whose charred body was found on the first floor of the three-storey building.

The fire department was informed about the blaze in the Geeta colony area at around 3 am on Thursday, the police said. "Five fire tenders were rushed to the site," it added.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

