From the Field: Pioneer brings farming jobs to marginalized Bangladesh communities

Farzeen Alam, a Bangladeshi entrepreneur, was laughed off when he approached banks for a loan to start his farming business: today, Oggro Dairy is helping to lower unemployment, particularly amongst marginalized youth.

UN News | Updated: 25-11-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 11:02 IST
Oggro Dairy is the first social enterprise dedicated to agriculture in Bangladesh. Founded in 2007 by Mr. Alam, the enterprise works with farmers across the country, producing a variety of agricultural products such as milk, potato, corn, and orchids.

The aim is to create positive social impact for farmers, especially women and youth, offer fair pricing, high quality products to customers, and to conserve the environment.

