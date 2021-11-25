Left Menu

Labour Dept asked to make plan for giving aid to workers affected by ban on construction: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said instructions have been issued to the Labour Department to prepare a plan for providing financial assistance to workers affected by the re-imposition of the ban on construction activities by the Supreme Court.The reimposition of the ban will cause inconvenience to workers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 12:43 IST
Labour Dept asked to make plan for giving aid to workers affected by ban on construction: Gopal Rai
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said instructions have been issued to the Labour Department to prepare a plan for providing financial assistance to workers affected by the re-imposition of the ban on construction activities by the Supreme Court.

''The reimposition of the ban will cause inconvenience to workers. So, we will provide them financial assistance. We have directed the Labour Department to prepare a plan in this regard,” Rai told PTI.

The Supreme Court had Wednesday re-imposed the ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR until further orders.

Non-polluting construction activities such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry are allowed.

The apex court had also asked authorities to use funds collected as labour cess for the welfare of construction workers to provide them subsistence for the duration of the ban.

The ban on construction and demolition activities was lifted on Monday in view of an improvement in the air quality and inconvenience caused to workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021