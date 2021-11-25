Labour Dept asked to make plan for giving aid to workers affected by ban on construction: Gopal Rai
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said instructions have been issued to the Labour Department to prepare a plan for providing financial assistance to workers affected by the re-imposition of the ban on construction activities by the Supreme Court.The reimposition of the ban will cause inconvenience to workers.
''The reimposition of the ban will cause inconvenience to workers. So, we will provide them financial assistance. We have directed the Labour Department to prepare a plan in this regard,” Rai told PTI.
The Supreme Court had Wednesday re-imposed the ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR until further orders.
Non-polluting construction activities such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry are allowed.
The apex court had also asked authorities to use funds collected as labour cess for the welfare of construction workers to provide them subsistence for the duration of the ban.
The ban on construction and demolition activities was lifted on Monday in view of an improvement in the air quality and inconvenience caused to workers.
