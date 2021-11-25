Left Menu

Expedite contingency plans for rescue operations during disasters: ICG chief to coastal states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 13:15 IST
Expedite contingency plans for rescue operations during disasters: ICG chief to coastal states
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Some coastal states and union territories are yet to formulate a local contingency plan for mass rescue operations during disasters, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Director General K Natarajan said on Thursday as he underlined the need for its early finalization.

During the 16th NMSARB (National Maritime Search and Rescue Board) meeting in 2017, it was decided that all coastal states and union territories will formulate a local contingency plan for mass rescue operations as per the templates provided by the ICG, he said in his speech at the 19th NMSARB meeting here.

''However, I have been informed that some states are yet to complete the formulation of the plan,'' he noted.

''I would like to take this opportunity to request the (state) authorities for early finalization of the plan as it would come handy during disaster relief operations,'' he stated.

The NMSARB comprises 31 members from various ministries, agencies, all coastal states, and union territories. It meets annually to discuss policy issues, formulate procedures and assess the efficacy of the National Search and Rescue Plan.

Natarajan said the Defence Ministry has accorded its in-principle approval for setting up 29 additional maritime rescue sub-centers to augment the search and rescue services of the ICG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021