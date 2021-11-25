Expedite contingency plans for rescue operations during disasters: ICG chief to coastal states

Some coastal states and union territories are yet to formulate a local contingency plan for mass rescue operations during disasters, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Director General K Natarajan said on Thursday as he underlined the need for its early finalization.

During the 16th NMSARB (National Maritime Search and Rescue Board) meeting in 2017, it was decided that all coastal states and union territories will formulate a local contingency plan for mass rescue operations as per the templates provided by the ICG, he said in his speech at the 19th NMSARB meeting here.

''However, I have been informed that some states are yet to complete the formulation of the plan,'' he noted.

''I would like to take this opportunity to request the (state) authorities for early finalization of the plan as it would come handy during disaster relief operations,'' he stated.

The NMSARB comprises 31 members from various ministries, agencies, all coastal states, and union territories. It meets annually to discuss policy issues, formulate procedures and assess the efficacy of the National Search and Rescue Plan.

Natarajan said the Defence Ministry has accorded its in-principle approval for setting up 29 additional maritime rescue sub-centers to augment the search and rescue services of the ICG.

