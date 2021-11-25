Kuwait reaffirms support for OPEC+ agreement -state news agency
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-11-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 13:37 IST
Kuwait reaffirmed its support for the OPEC+ oil supply agreement, state news agency KUNA reported late on Wednesday, citing oil minister Muhammad Al-Faris.
The OPEC+ oil producer group's next meeting is on Dec. 2.
