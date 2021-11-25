Left Menu

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking to stop sale, purchase, circulation of Salman Khurshid's book

Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking direction to stop the circulation, sale, purchase, and publication of the book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya' written by Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:27 IST
Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking to stop sale, purchase, circulation of Salman Khurshid's book
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking direction to stop the circulation, sale, purchase, and publication of the book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya' written by Congress leader Salman Khurshid. Justice Yashwant Varma dismissed the petition filed by Vineet Jindal through Advocate Raj Kishor Chaudhary.

The court remarked to the petitioner that 'if you disagree with the author, do not read it.' The court also remarked that 'ask people not to buy the book or read it.' Petitioner Vineet Jindal through Advocate Raj Kishor Chaudhary recently approached Delhi High Court to ban Salman Khurshid's book over his comparison of Hindutava to ISIS and Boko Haram.

The petitioner has also sought not to publish the book in any form, i.e., either printed or electronic. The petitioner has approached the Delhi High Court under Article 226 of the constitution of India praying inter-alia for an appropriate writ, order, or direction in the nature of mandamus directing the respondents to stop the circulation, sale, purchase, and publication of the book namely "Sunrise Over Ayodhya" and published in any form, i.e., either printed or electronic as it violates the fundamental right guaranteed under article 19 and 21 of the constitution of India.

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid is embroiled in a controversy for "defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism" in his recent book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times." Khurshid's new book on the Ayodhya verdict was released last week. It explores the apex court's landmark judgment on the Ayodhya dispute. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021