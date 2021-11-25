Left Menu

MG Motor India adopts wind-solar hybrid energy

MG Motor India has collaborated with CleanMax to become the first passenger car company to adopt wind-solar hybrid energy, a statement said on Thursday.Under the collaboration, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions CleanMax will supply 4.85 MW of wind-solar hybrid power to MG Motors manufacturing facility in Halol.

MG Motor India has collaborated with CleanMax to become the first passenger car company to adopt wind-solar hybrid energy, a statement said on Thursday.

Under the collaboration, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions (CleanMax) will supply 4.85 MW of wind-solar hybrid power to MG Motor's manufacturing facility in Halol. ''With this partnership, MG will abate approximately 2 lakh MT of CO2 over 15 years which is equal to planting more than 13 lakh trees,'' the statement said.

The carmaker has been at the forefront of promoting EV adoption in India with the launch of India's first Pure Electric Internet SUVMG ZS EV, it stated. CleanMax is the first renewable energy company to set up a wind-solar hybrid power park in Gujarat to sell clean energy to private consumers and corporates. It plans to expand to 150 MW by 2022. MG's Halol facility is expected to begin drawing power in February 2022 from CleanMax's hybrid park in Rajkot and will continue to do so for 15 years.

