BGE-VEGETABLES

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Following are Thursday's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 1000-5000, Brinjal 150-5200, Tomato 460-10000, Bitter Gourd 1500-5000, Bottle Gourd 1500-5500, Ash Gourd 800-2000, Green Chilly 140-4000, Banana green 1000-3600, Beans 300-7000, Green Ginger 600-5000, Carrot 1000-8000, Cabbage 600-6700, Ladies Finger 330-8200, Snakeguard 1400-3500, Beetroot 800-4100, Cucumber 300-3300, Ridge Gourd 2500-6400, Radish 500-3600, Capsicum 200-8800, Drumstick 1300-19700, Sweet Pumpkin 300-1000, Knoll Khol 1000-6000, Lime 100-3500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

