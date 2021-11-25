EC to hold international webinar on inclusive participation of voters

The Election Commission will host an international webinar on Friday on inclusive participation of voters where election management bodies will showcase best practices adopted to enhance electoral participation of women, persons with disabilities and senior citizens. The event is being held to mark the completion of two years of chairmanship of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) by the EC.

Nearly 100 delegates from 24 countries across the world and four international organisations -- International IDEA, International Foundation of Electoral Systems (IFES), Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) and European Centre for Elections -- are going to participate in the webinar, the EC said in a statement.

Nearly 20 diplomats are also scheduled to attend the webinar.

Session I will be co-chaired by Chief Election Commissioner of India Sushil Chandra along with Mohammad Irfan Abdool Rahman, Electoral Commissioner of Mauritius and K M Nurul Huda, Chief Election Commissioner of Bangladesh.

Session II will be co-chaired by Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Dasho Ugyen Chewang, Commissioner, Election Commission of Bhutan.

Session III will be co-chaired by Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey and M M Mohamad, Member, Election Commission of Sri Lanka. The concluding session will be addressed by Peter Wardle, Adviser, Cambridge Conference on Electoral Democracy, Peter Erben, Principal Adviser IFES, Nomsa Masuku, Commissioner, Electoral Commission of South Africa on behalf of Chairperson, EC South Africa and Vice-Chairperson of A-WEB.

Three publications that will be released at the webinar are the October 2021 issue of A-WEB India Journal of Elections, October 2021 issue of 'VoICE International' Magazine and Publication on 'Participation of Women, Persons with Disabilities and senior citizen voters in Elections'. ''This international webinar will provide a good opportunity to all the participants to exchange ideas and learn from each other's experience of the best practices and initiatives taken to enhance electoral participation of women, persons with disabilities and senior citizen voters,'' the statement said.

