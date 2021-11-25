Iraq backs OPEC's existing plan for gradual output rise, ministry says
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-11-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 15:13 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iraq backs continuing OPEC's existing plan to raise the group's output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month since August, the oil ministry said on Thursday, saying the outlook for the oil market was unclear due to turbulence in global markets.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries was cautious about increasing or decreasing oil supply because oil markets remained fragile, the ministry said in a statement carried by the state news agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- oil ministry
- state news agency
- OPEC
- the ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iraqi PM tours Baghdad area days after assassination attempt
WRAPUP 1-Turkey bans Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from flights to Belarus to curb migrant crisis
WRAPUP 1-Turkey bans Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from flights to Belarus to curb migrant crisis
Iraq's Moscow embassy offers to help evacuate Iraqis from Belarus
Belarus airline to stop flying Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from Turkey amid crisis - Belavia