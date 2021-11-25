Poland to cut taxes to soften inflation blow, says PM

Poland will cut taxes on petrol, gas, and energy and give households subsidies to help pay for food in a programme worth up to 10 billion zlotys ($2.40 billion) designed to help the public deal with high inflation, the prime minister said on Thursday.

"The Polish government is acting to... soften, buffer against this growth in inflation," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference. ($1 = 4.1589 zlotys)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)