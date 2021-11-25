Left Menu

U.S. trying to persuade Russia to raise oil output to cool prices -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-11-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 15:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
The United States is trying to persuade Russia to raise oil output in an effort to lower global prices, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

The White House on Tuesday said the United States would release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, that will start hitting the market in mid- to late-December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

