France's Macron: Stronger European cooperation needed to deal with human trafficking
Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 25-11-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 17:16 IST
- Country:
- Croatia
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that stronger European cooperation was needed after 27 migrants died when their dinghy deflated as they made a perilous crossing of the English Channel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- European
- English Channel
- Emmanuel Macron
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia shrugs off French concerns over potential military contractor deal with Mali
French firm Egis Group to invest 50 million euros in India over next five years
Russia shrugs off French concerns on possible mercenary deal with Mali
French ministers warn Russian counterparts about mercenaries in W. Africa
French ministers warn Russian counterparts over Ukraine security situation