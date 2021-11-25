Left Menu

UP Al-Qaeda case: NIA raids 5 locations in J-K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at five locations in Kashmir in its ongoing probe in Al-Qaeda case in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 17:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at five locations in Kashmir in its ongoing probe in Al-Qaeda case in Uttar Pradesh. The places searched include Shopian and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the agency said.

The NIA claimed to have seized a large number of incriminating documents and digital devices during the searches conducted in the Valley since morning. The case pertains to Umar Halmandi, an Al-Qaeda operative, who along with other accused persons, had been radicalizing and recruiting vulnerable persons for AQIS (Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent) and trying to raise Ansaar Gajwatul Hind (AGH) to carry out terrorist acts for which they had already arranged arms and explosive substances.

The case was initially registered as on July 11 this year in Uttar Pradesh and the NIA had re-registered the on July 29. (ANI)

