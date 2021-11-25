Russia's Putin expects to secure gas supply deal with Serbia
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday he believed that they would be able to strike a deal on gas supplies to Serbia.
Last month, Vucic asked Russia to lower gas prices, which have jumped in the past months amid a recovery in demand.
