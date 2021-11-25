Noida International Airport to create new employment opportunities in western UP: PM Modi

With the construction of Noida International Airport, new employment opportunities are being created for thousands of people in western Uttar Pradesh, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Addressing the public gathering after laying the foundation stone of Noida International Airport, Uttar Pradesh today, PM Modi said, "The airport requires thousands of people to run smoothly. Therefore, this airport will give new employment to thousands of people of western Uttar Pradesh."

The Prime Minister said that Noida International Airport will become the logistics gateway of northern India. This airport will make the entire region a powerful symbol of the National Gatishakti Masterplan, he added. "The new India of the 21st century is building one of the best modern infrastructures today. Better roads, better rail network, better airports are not just infrastructure projects but they transform the entire region, transforming people's lives completely," he said.

Commenting on the integrated multi-modal cargo hub that is coming up, he said that in a land-locked state like Uttar Pradesh airport will be very useful. "This hub will serve industrial centres like Aligarh, Mathura, Meerut, Agra, Bijnor, Moradabad and Bareilly. Khurja artisans, Meerut Sports Industry, Saharanpur furniture, the brass industry of Moradabad, Agra footwear and Petha industry will get huge support from the upcoming infrastructure," the Prime Minister said.

Taking a jibe at other political parties of India, PM Modi commented that some political parties in our country have always kept their self-interest paramount. "The thinking of these people is self-interest, only their own and the development of their family. Whereas we follow the spirit of the nation first. Sabka Saath - Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas - Sabka Efforts is our mantra," he said.

He also listed the recent initiatives undertaken by the government which includes the milestone of 100 crore vaccine doses, determination of net-zero goal by 2070, Kushinagar Airport, nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, new dam and irrigation projects in Mahoba, Defence corridor and related projects in Jhansi, etc. "Selfish policies of certain political parties could not stand in front of our patriotism and national service", the Prime Minister concluded.

On the occasion, PM Modi was also accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, General V K Singh, Sanjiv Baliyan, SP Singh Baghel and B L Varma today. The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the project's Swiss concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG.

Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) is developing Noida International Airport under the PPP model in close partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the International Airport near Jewar will be developed as an Aviation Hub which is conceived to provide all the modern, efficient and hi-tech facilities. The airport area when fully operational is expected to have Aero and Non-Aero activities along with MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operations) facilities.

The present project envisages an area of land requirement measuring 3500 acres. In the first phase of development, only 1327 hectares of land would be developed.Noida International Airport is strategically located, which is at a road distance of about 72 km from IGI Airport, 40 km from Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad respectively, 28 km from Greater Noida, 65 km from Gurugram and 130 km from Agra. The projected cost of the proposed project is estimated at around Rs 15000- 20000 crore and the development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of around Rs 10,050 crore.

The work at the airport is scheduled to be completed by 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)