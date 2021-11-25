Oppn to let House run smoothly this winter session so that dissent voice comes on record: RSP

Days ahead of the winter session of parliament, the RSP on Thursday said parties are mulling to let the two Houses conduct business smoothly so that the opposition's dissent voice comes on record instead of disrupting the proceedings and letting the government ''escape".

Speaking at a press conference, RSP MP N K Premachandran noted that the opposition will look to corner the central government on people-centric issues such as inflation, rising prices of essential food items and of petrol and diesel.

The opposition parties will also raise Pegasus issue and farm laws, he said.

''Disruptions on the floor of the House by opposition parties have let the government escape from discussions on important legislations passed during the monsoon session.

''Out of 21 days, 20 days of work washed out last time. This time several opposition parties have suggested that they let the House run so that the voice of dissent comes on record,'' he said.

The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader further alleged that the policies of the government are against labourers, farmers and the general public.

RSP General Secretary Manoj Bhattacharya said the party will on Friday hold a protest at Jantar Mantar titled 'Bharat Bachao' against the misrule of the Modi government.

''The protest will be against the BJP government's pro-corporate polices and Hindutva driven communal divisive politics,'' he said.

Bhattacharya, however, said his party will disrupt the House proceedings if its demands are not heeded to by the government.

''The overall view of the opposition is that the session should not be washed out so that they can register their dissent on the floor of the House and make government accountable to the parliament.

''Unity of the opposition is need of the hour rather than the parties trying to outscore each other in taking on the government,'' he said.

