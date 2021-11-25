Left Menu

Cabinet grants 12 month grace on Special Zimbabwean Exemption Permit

During a post-Cabinet briefing, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said Cabinet considered the much talked about ZEP and noted the fake news being spread on the permits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-11-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 19:07 IST
Gungubele said following its deliberations, Cabinet decided to no longer issue extensions to the Zimbabwean special dispensations. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

While the Special Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) will come to an end on 31 December 2021, Cabinet has granted a 12 month grace period at the expiry of the document.

This comes after Cabinet in its Wednesday meeting decided to no longer issue extensions to the Zimbabwean special dispensations.

The first Zimbabwean special dispensation started in 2009 and was called the Dispensation for Zimbabwe Permit. It provided for the documentation of qualifying Zimbabweans for a five-year period.

In 2014, the dispensation was extended by three years and called the Zimbabwean Special Permit. The current ZEP was initiated in 2017 and comes to an end on 31 December 2021.

Gungubele said following its deliberations, Cabinet decided to no longer issue extensions to the Zimbabwean special dispensations.

He said: "During this period, the holders of this permit should apply for other permits appropriate to their particular status or situation. At the expiry of this 12-month period, those who are not successful will have to leave South Africa or be deported."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

