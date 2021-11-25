Himachal official absconding after testing Covid positive in Dehradun

Left Menu

A senior officer of Himachal Pradesh has absconded after being tested COVID-19 positive at Forest Research Institute (FRI) old hostel in Dehradun, said District Magistrate Dehradun R Rajesh Kumar on Thursday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 25-11-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 19:08 IST
District Magistrate Dehradun R Rajesh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A senior officer of Himachal Pradesh has absconded after being tested COVID-19 positive at Forest Research Institute (FRI) old hostel in Dehradun, said District Magistrate Dehradun R Rajesh Kumar on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "A senior officer of Himachal Pradesh, who came to FRI for Mid-Term Training, has absconded after being tested corona positive. The police have been informed about this."

This comes after a total of 11 IFS officers at FRI Old Hostel and six people in Tibetans Colony, turned coronavirus positive in Dehradun and both the areas have been declared as Containment Zone. "After receiving corona positive cases at FRI and Tibetans Colony, instructions have been given to declare both the areas as containment zone as well as to be strict regarding corona protocol," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

