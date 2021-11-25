Jharkhand to spend Rs 2.37cr on NatGeo documentary series

The Jharkhand government would spend over Rs 2.37 crore for producing National Geographic documentaries on the state's culture, people and wildlife, an official said on Thursday.

The state Cabinet cleared a proposal to relax rules for payment in this regard at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, she said.

The state cabinet cleared a proposal by the Department of Information and Public Relations to relax financial rules for the expenditure of Rs 2.37 crore plus GST, said Vandana Dadel, the principal secretary of the Department of Cabinet Secretariat.

The amount would be paid to National Geographic on a nomination basis for making special documentaries on Jharkhand, she said, briefing the press after the cabinet meeting.

The documentaries will be made on four subjects -- wildlife, adventure, people and culture, and pristine Jharkhand, she said.

It will help the state reach out to the people globally, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)