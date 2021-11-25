Business brief
- Country:
- India
Mexican Ambassador to India Federico Salas visited the Khadi India Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair 2021 on Thursday, an official statement said.
The Ambassador lauded the global popularity of Khadi and clicked selfies with the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the selfie point in the Khadi pavilion, it said. ''The Ambassador saw a live demonstration of Pashmina wool spinning, clay pottery making, wood-pressed oil extraction, Incense sticks (Agarbatti) and handmade paper making,'' it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
