Business brief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 22:35 IST
Mexican Ambassador to India Federico Salas visited the Khadi India Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair 2021 on Thursday, an official statement said.

The Ambassador lauded the global popularity of Khadi and clicked selfies with the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the selfie point in the Khadi pavilion, it said. ''The Ambassador saw a live demonstration of Pashmina wool spinning, clay pottery making, wood-pressed oil extraction, Incense sticks (Agarbatti) and handmade paper making,'' it added.

