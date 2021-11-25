Left Menu

UK regulator says energy suppliers Entice, Orbit ceasing to trade

Small British energy suppliers Entice Energy and Orbit Energy are ceasing to trade, the regulator Ofgem said on Thursday in a statement, becoming the latest casualties of soaring wholesale energy costs. Many British energy companies, often supplying both gas and electricity to homes and businesses, have struggled in the face of record high wholesale prices https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/living-hand-mouth-europes-gas-crunch-shows-little-sign-easing-2021-11-22, because the regulator's price caps limit how much of the increases can be passed onto customers.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 22:40 IST
UK regulator says energy suppliers Entice, Orbit ceasing to trade

Small British energy suppliers Entice Energy and Orbit Energy are ceasing to trade, the regulator Ofgem said on Thursday in a statement, becoming the latest casualties of soaring wholesale energy costs.

Many British energy companies, often supplying both gas and electricity to homes and businesses, have struggled in the face of record high wholesale prices https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/living-hand-mouth-europes-gas-crunch-shows-little-sign-easing-2021-11-22, because the regulator's price caps limit how much of the increases can be passed onto customers. Ofgem said new suppliers would be found for Entice Energy's 5,400 customers and Orbit Energy Limited's 65,000 domestic customers.

Customers may have to pay more if they were on fixed-price plans with rates cheaper than the regulator's price cap. Analysts have said the difference between what companies can charge a customer under the cap and the current cost of supplying them with energy from the wholesale markets is around 400 pounds ($538) over a year.

More than 20 small suppliers with more than 2 million customers combined have gone bust since September when wholesale energy prices surged. Bulb https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/uks-bulb-go-into-administration-funding-talks-fall-through-2021-11-22, with around 1.6 million customers, was placed in special administration on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021