Left Menu

BJP issues whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House on day 1 of Winter Session

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 23:37 IST
BJP issues whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House on day 1 of Winter Session
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Thursday issued a three-line whip for its Rajya Sabha members to remain present in the House on the very first day of the upcoming Winter Session as very important businesses will be taken up for discussion.

The government has listed 26 bills, including the repeal of the farm laws, to be taken up during the session. The Union Cabinet has already approved a bill to repeal the three farm laws following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on November 19.

The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to start on November 29 and conclude on December 23.

The BJP's chief whip in the Upper House Shiv Pratap Shukla issued the whip saying, ''All BJP MPs in the Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important business will be up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, November 29, 2021.'' ''All members of BJP in Rajya Sabha are, therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Monday, November 29 and support the Government's stand,'' it stated.

Prime Minister Modi, in an address to the nation last week, had announced that the government would withdraw the three bills against which farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for almost a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Global licence deal to provide COVID antibody test tech free to poorer countries - WHO; NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft and more

Science News Roundup: Global licence deal to provide COVID antibody test tec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021