India will always be indebted to sacrifice of those who lost their lives in 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid tributes to those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terrorist attack, saying "a grateful nation will always be indebted to your sacrifice". Terming the November 26, 2008, terrorist attack a "cowardly" act, Shah through his Twitter account paid "heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks" and gave a salute to "the courage of all the security personnel who bravely faced the terrorists in the cowardly attacks".

"The whole nation will be proud of your bravery. A grateful nation will always be indebted to your sacrifice," the Home Minister tweeted. Shah's message came when the country observed the 13th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack that left at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nationals, killed and more than 300 people injured.

The terror attack was carried out by 10 gunmen who were believed to be connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terrorist organization. Armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, the terrorists targeted civilians at numerous sites in the southern part of Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the popular Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, and a theatre.

While most of the attacks ended within a few hours after they began at around 9.30 p.m. on November 26, the terror continued to unfold at three locations where hostages were taken--the Nariman House, where a Jewish outreach centre was located, and the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace and Tower. (ANI)

