Maharashtra Governor, others pay tribute to security personnel on 26/11 anniversary

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday paid homage to the security personnel who lost their lives in the Mumbai terror attacks at the 26/11 police memorial site.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-11-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 10:22 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pays tribute to security personnel who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday paid homage to the security personnel who lost their lives in the Mumbai terror attacks at the 26/11 police memorial site. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray also paid their respects.

Today is the thirteenth anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks that left at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nationals, dead and more than 300 people injured. The attacks were carried out by 10 gunmen who were believed to be connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terrorist organization.

Armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, the terrorists targeted civilians at numerous sites in the southern part of Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, and a theatre. While most of the attacks ended within a few hours after they began at around 9.30 p.m. on November 26, the terror continued to unfold at three locations where hostages were taken--the Nariman House, where a Jewish outreach centre was located, and the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace and Tower. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

