'Never forget': Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to the victims and soldiers of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the 13th anniversary of the deadly terror attack that left 174 people killed and more than 300 people injured.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 10:30 IST
Sand art created by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. (Pic Credit: Sudarsan Pattnaik Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to the victims and soldiers of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the 13th anniversary of the deadly terror attack that left 174 people killed and more than 300 people injured. Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik paid homage to them by posting a picture of Hotel Taj Mahal Palace made of sand at Puri Beach in Odisha. "Never forget," he wrote.

Today is the 13th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack that left at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nationals, killed and more than 300 people injured. The terror attack was carried out by 10 gunmen who were believed to be connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terrorist organization.

Armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, the terrorists targeted civilians at numerous sites in the southern part of Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the popular Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, and a theatre. While most of the attacks ended within a few hours after they began at around 9.30 p.m. on November 26, the terror continued to unfold at three locations where hostages were taken--the Nariman House, where a Jewish outreach centre was located, and the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace and Tower. (ANI)

