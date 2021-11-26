Ice wall preventing water outflow from Tepco's Fukushima nuclear plant may have partially melted - NHK
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-11-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 10:50 IST
An ice wall preventing the outflow of water from Japan's Fukushima Daiichi Power plant operated by Tokyo Electric may have partially melted, broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.
The ice wall was built to contain water that may contain traces of radioactive materials from flowing out of the nuclear power plant.
