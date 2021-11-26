Thunderstorm, rainfall likely in TN, Puducherry in next 1-2 hours, says IMD

Left Menu

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the next one or two hours.

Rain lashes Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the next one or two hours. The IMD Chennai said that thunderstorm with moderate rain with isolated heavy rain at times is likely to occur over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakuruchi and thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur district of Tamilnadu and Puducherry, Karaikal area within next one or two hours.

Earlier, the Met department had predicted a fresh spell of rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 25 and 29. In view of this, the Union Territory of Puducherry has declared a holiday in all schools and colleges for two days in Puducherry and Karaikal. (ANI)

