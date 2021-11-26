3 tonnes of adulterated mawa seized in Maha's Beed

Three tonnes of adulterated mawa (condensed milk) was seized from a factory located in Kej tehsil of Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Friday.

The operation was carried out by the police personnel as well as the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officials at the unit in Umri village on Wednesday night, they said. ''Assistant Police Superintendent Pankaj Kumavat, FDA Assistant Commissioner Sayyad Imran Hashi and other staff conducted the raid at the factory and seized three tonnes of adulterated mawa. The operation was carried out following a tip-off,'' a police official said. The adulterated mawa was being made using skimmed milk powder and hydrogenated vegetable oil, he said, adding that the value of the seized material is Rs 5.37 lakh. The mawa has been sent to a laboratory for testing, officials said. The adulterated mawa made at the factory was being supplied to other parts of Maharashtra, including Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Amravati districts, they said.

(With inputs from agencies.)