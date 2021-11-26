Due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging prevails in several districts of Tamil Nadu
Due to continuous and heavy rainfall for the past two days, waterlogging and flood-like situations prevail in coastal and delta districts in Tamil Nadu.
- Country:
- India
Due to continuous and heavy rainfall for the past two days, waterlogging and flood-like situations prevail in coastal and delta districts in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to ANI, a resident Rajathi requested the MK Stalin government to take immediate steps to clear the waterlogging.
"We are suffering because of water that is logged in our area. Water has entered inside our house. We could not cook and do our basic activities at our home. We saw a few reptiles in the water. Government should take immediate steps to clear this logged water," Rajathi said. Nagapattinam and Cuddalore are the most affected districts due to the incessant rain.
Chennai MeT department has given a red alert to all coastal districts till tomorrow and an orange alert to the adjacent districts. Earlier, the Met department had predicted a fresh spell of rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 25 and 29.
In view of this, the Union Territory of Puducherry has declared a holiday in all schools and colleges for two days in Puducherry and Karaikal. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu reports 14 deaths due to heavy rains
VP expresses anguish over loss of lives due to incessant rains in Tamil Nadu
Amid heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, 18 NDRF teams deployed in TN, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry
Puducherry announces relief for rain-affected people
Madras HC quashes FIR against Tamil director Pa Rajnith for remark on Chola King