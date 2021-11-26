Left Menu

Due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging prevails in several districts of Tamil Nadu

Due to continuous and heavy rainfall for the past two days, waterlogging and flood-like situations prevail in coastal and delta districts in Tamil Nadu.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:03 IST
Due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging prevails in several districts of Tamil Nadu
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Due to continuous and heavy rainfall for the past two days, waterlogging and flood-like situations prevail in coastal and delta districts in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to ANI, a resident Rajathi requested the MK Stalin government to take immediate steps to clear the waterlogging.

"We are suffering because of water that is logged in our area. Water has entered inside our house. We could not cook and do our basic activities at our home. We saw a few reptiles in the water. Government should take immediate steps to clear this logged water," Rajathi said. Nagapattinam and Cuddalore are the most affected districts due to the incessant rain.

Chennai MeT department has given a red alert to all coastal districts till tomorrow and an orange alert to the adjacent districts. Earlier, the Met department had predicted a fresh spell of rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 25 and 29.

In view of this, the Union Territory of Puducherry has declared a holiday in all schools and colleges for two days in Puducherry and Karaikal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021