Left Menu

PRASA granted extension for relocation of residents

In a statement on Friday, the agency said the extension has been granted from 26 November 2021 to 31 July 2022 to allow for further consultations with affected communities. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:59 IST
PRASA granted extension for relocation of residents
PRASA, in partnership with the Human Development Agency (HDA) has had successful ongoing discussions with the leadership of the Langa informal dwellers. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The High Court in the Western Cape has granted the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) an extension for the lawful relocation of residents illegally occupying the agency's property along the Langa railway lines.

In a statement on Friday, the agency said the extension has been granted from 26 November 2021 to 31 July 2022 to allow for further consultations with affected communities.

This week, PRASA approached the High Court in the Western Cape to seek an extension on the 26 November 2021 deadline in terms of rule 27 (1) of the Rules of the Court to allow for further consultations with the affected communities and to ensure compliance with all statutory requirements.

"While the court has granted PRASA an eight-month extension, further delaying our plans to refurbish the lines, if the consultative process takes less than the stipulated deadline, PRASA will commence with the relocations ahead of the July deadline," the agency said.

In July 2021, the Western Cape High Court made an order to evict people illegally occupying PRASA property (railway lines and land) on or before 26 November 2021.

However, during the consultation processes, PRASA and officials from the Western Cape and the City of Cape Town and the Department of Public Works were confronted with challenges, including, accessibility to the earmarked land in the Eerste River.

"It is also public knowledge that the receiving community of Eerste River issued a petition in September opposing the proposed move of Langa residents to their area. Consultation with the receiving community is still ongoing.

"The closure of the Central Line has come at a huge cost and inconvenience for the hundreds and thousands of commuters who rely on affordable railway transport to get to and from work, not to mention the economy of the City of Cape Town," PRASA said.

PRASA said the further delay to the repair work on the lines bears no comfort for the affected commuters, however, any relocation needs to comply with all statutory requirements.

This also includes public engagements, preparing of the land, including geo-tech assessment, feasibility study, environmental impact assessment, earthworks, installation of and interim engineering infrastructure.

PRASA, in partnership with the Human Development Agency (HDA) has had successful ongoing discussions with the leadership of the Langa informal dwellers.

This has allowed the official counting of the communities on the ground to take place in order to establish the official number of people to be relocated.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021