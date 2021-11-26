Left Menu

Two coaches of Udhampur-Durg Express catch fire in MP; No casualty reported

Two coaches of Udhampur-Durg Express, that was en route to Durg in Chhatisghar from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, caught fire on Friday.

ANI | Morena (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:57 IST
Two coaches of Udhampur-Durg Express catch fire in MP; No casualty reported
Visual of fire in train coaches (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two coaches of Udhampur-Durg Express, that was en route to Durg in Chhatisghar from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, caught fire on Friday. As per Chief Public Relations Officer in NCR, Shivam Sharma said, no casualties were reported in the incident, but the cause of the incident is yet to be determined.

The incident took place after the train left Hetampur Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh. "Udhampur-Durg Express's A1 and A2 coaches reported fire due to unknown reasons after leaving the Hetampur Railway Station. No casualties were reported and passengers have been evacuated," said Sharma.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021