Delhi government to provide free pilgrimage to to Katarpur Sahib, Velankanni in January

The Delhi Government on Friday announced that it will provide free pilgrimage to Sikh and Christian communities to Katarpur Sahib and Velankanni in January. According to a statement by the Office of the Minister of Revenue, Kartarpur Sahib in the Punjab province of Pakistan and Velankanni in Tamil Nadu were added to the "Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna" after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement.

The first batch of passengers to Kartarpur Sahib will leave on January 5, 2022, in a deluxe bus from Delhi and the first train for Velankanni will leave on January 7, 2022. "Recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had gone to Ayodhya and had the privilege of seeing Ram Lalla there. After this, on the orders of the Chief Minister, it was also included in the list of pilgrimages for the elders of Delhi. At the same time, recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced to include Kartarpur Sahib and Velankanni in this list. After this, the Delhi government has included Kartarpur Sahib and Velankanni in addition to Ayodhya in the Tirth Yojna," said the statement.

Revenue Minister Shri Kailash Gahlot reviewed the preparations for the launch of Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna in a high-level meeting. "Revenue Minister Shri Kailash Gahlot today reviewed the preparations for the launch of Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna as well as flagging off the train on the Delhi-Ayodhya-Delhi route. The first train to Ayodhya is scheduled to be flagged off on December 3," according to the statement.

Senior officers from Revenue Department, IT Department, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) were also present during the meeting. 15,000 applicants who had applied for yatra under the scheme in 2019 but could not avail of the facility due to the Covid pandemic would receive SMS informing them about the option of amending their applications for choosing the Delhi-Ayodhya-Delhi route and also uploading fully vaccinated certificates on the e-district portal. The Delhi Government will also provide doctors & Paramedical staff accompanying the Yatris in all trains & buses under the scheme.

"Any person who is a resident of Delhi and has completed the age of 60 years can apply under the scheme (MMTY) irrespective of their financial status. Also, one attendant above the age of 21 years can accompany the Senior Citizens. Anyone fulfilling the eligibility conditions can avail this scheme only once during one's lifetime," informed the department's statement. Application to avail of the benefits under the scheme can be submitted on the e-District portal of the Delhi Government. The beneficiary would be able to travel through AC 3 Tier and AC 2X2 coaches subject to the availability of the same.

Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna was launched by Kejriwal on July 12, 2019. Under the scheme, the Delhi Government offers free travel packages for pilgrimage to senior citizens from the national capital. A total of 1100 residents per assembly constituency can avail of this facility in a year subject to the cap of total 77,000 Yatris per year. Since its formal launch, a total of 35080 beneficiaries have travelled under the scheme, according to the statement. (ANI)

