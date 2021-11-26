MeitY conducts special office cleanliness drive 'Swachh Office'

A "Swachh Office" promotes a healthy and hygienic working environment. Giving an additional fillip to the spirit of Swachhta, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) conducted a special office cleanliness drive that included weeding old files and collection of unusable items for disposal by auction.

As part of the cleanliness drive, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar held an inspection of the MeitY office premises. Shri Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY, also conducted an inspection later in the day, followed by a final inspection by the Quality Council of India (QCI).

In the assessment report titled, "Swachhata Assessment Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters" by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DAR&PG), four initiatives by MeitY were included in the "Best Practices - Notable Initiatives" list. They include:

Reuse of water (waste water by RO is collected and used for watering plants and for cleaning purposes)

Water Treatment Plant in basement that assured zero wastage and recycling of water

Solar Panels installed to conserve energy

Compost machine that can compost 100 kg organic waste per day. The manure from the compost machine has been utilised in the gardens of both the premises

In concurrence with the ideals and principles behind this drive and with the larger goals of the Swachh Bharat Mission, all the employees of MeitY took a pledge to follow the values of cleanliness & neatness at office and maintain a clean & hygienic work environment to ensure an improved work culture. The "Sankalp" was administered by Shri Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY.

The "Swachh Office" initiative, first conducted in 2015 as part of the thematic drive for cleaning government offices and buildings has seen wide participation from people from across government offices that has catapulted the mission to become a "Jan Andolan".

Maintaining a clean and hygienic work environment is as important as maintaining a clean and hygienic home. In sync with the Standard Operating Procedure for "Swachh Office", this campaign marks a revolutionary drive that will not only contribute to healthy offices but truly usher in a "Swachh Bharat". The SOP lays out the infrastructure norms, assessment & inspection procedures and checklists, and sanitation and waste management best practices to be followed in offices.

(With Inputs from PIB)