Capacity Building Programme on GFR and Procurement will go a long way in building Administrative Structure for Ladakh: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the historic decision taken by PM Narendra Modi on 5th August 2019 will bring all new possibilities to Ladakh as Prime Minister is continuously monitoring its development agenda and the progress.

Speaking as a Chief Guest in the valedictory session for the Training Programme for the officials of Ladakh Administration at Leh & Kargil, Dr Jitendra Singh said, this training will go a long way in helping the UT of Ladakh in integration into Indian mainstream which is the dream of PM Modi. The Indian Institute of Public Administration (lIPA), New Delhi organized physical Training Programs for the officers/ officials of Ladakh UT Administration at Leh and Kargil during 22-26 November 2021.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Capacity Building Programme on GFR and Procurement for the Administrative Officers of Ladakh will help the new UT in building completely new Administrative Structure, as after creation of a separate UT of Ladakh, the administration has shifted as per the Rules of Central Govt. He said, the Central Govt. Rules like General Financial Rules, Central Govt. Manual of Procurement, Conduct Rules etc. are now being followed in Ladakh instead of earlier J&K State Govt. Rules. The Minister said, in future also, such training programs will be conducted for Ladakh and assured all support on behalf of IIPA.

Earlier, in September this year Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated a two-day workshop on Capacity Building for Ladakh Officials at Leh organized by DAR& PG. He underlined that Prime Minister is personally pushing out in every Central Ministry and Department the development paradigm of Ladakh. He also informed that every citizen of Ladakh can now redress his or her grievance through CPGRAMS as it has become operative in Ladakh.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that workshop on Capacity Building was the first ever such event being held in Ladakh, to empower the Government officials to become fully familiar with the Union laws on procurement and financial management, Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure(CSMOP), eOffice, adoption of GeM and digital governance. Referring to Prime Minister's 3 basic tenets of Reforms-Minimum Government-Maximum Governance, shift from rule based to role based approach and next generation reforms.

It may be noted that General Financial Rules (GFRs) are a compilation of rules and orders of Government of India to be followed by all while dealing with matters involving public finances. These rules and orders are treated as executive instructions to be observed by all Departments and Organisations under the Government and specified Bodies except otherwise provided for in these Rules. General Financial Rules were issued for the first time in 1947 bringing together in one place all existing orders and instructions pertaining to financial matters. These have subsequently been modified and issued as GFRs 1963 and GFRs 2005. In the last few years, Government has made many innovative changes in the way it conducts its business.

(With Inputs from PIB)