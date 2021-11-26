Moldova pays for Russian gas received from October to mid-Nov - company

Moldova has paid for Russian natural gas it received in October and the first half of November, the Moldovagaz company said in a statement, averting a possible crisis over a payment dispute.

Moldovagaz said earlier this week that Gazprom had threatened to cut off gas supplies to the country within 48 hours unless Moldova paid for recent deliveries. Gazprom on Wednesday agreed to postpone the deadline.

