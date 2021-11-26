Left Menu

Rajasthan issues fresh COVID guidelines, asks schools to give online classes to students not willing to join physically

Rajasthan government on Friday issued fresh guidelines in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state and asked the schools to give online classes to the students not willing to join the school for physical classes.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 26-11-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 20:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan government on Friday issued fresh guidelines in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state and asked the schools to give online classes to the students not willing to join the school for physical classes. In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the state government mandated the COVID-19 testing for symptomatic people and vaccination with both doses.

According to the new COVID guidelines by the state Home Ministry, the students willing to join the physical classes at school will have to get the parents' consent in the written form. The assembly prayers will not be held and the school canteens have been asked to be shut.

The norm of 'do gaj door' will have to be strictly followed. The school that reports any case of COVID-19, will have to be closed for 10 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

