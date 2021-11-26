Left Menu

Being Indian national is just upholding Constitution: VP Naidu

Shri Naidu’s defense of Indian democracy comes in the backdrop of some recent adverse reports on it’s functioning by some western and American agencies.

26-11-2021
Shri Naidu stressed the need for extensive research by journalists and keeping the news and views separate. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)
The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today asserted that the functioning of democracy in the country conforms to the Constitutional principles of ensuring equal rights and justice for all citizens and it needs no validation from any external agencies. He made this assertion while releasing the English and Hindi versions of books titled "Democracy, Politics and Governance" authored by Dr. A. Surya Prakash, Vice Chairman, Executive Council of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library and a leading commentator on parliamentary and constitutional issues and a veteran journalist.

Shri Naidu's defense of Indian democracy comes in the backdrop of some recent adverse reports on it's functioning by some western and American agencies. He complimented Shri Surya Prakash for coming out with effective evidence based counter narratives in this regard.

The Vice President further stressed that to be an Indian national is all about adhering to the spirit and philosophy of the Constitution which is aimed at promoting fraternity among all citizens as equals and said "every national is required to rise above the divisions of caste, creed, color, region and religion''. He complimented Shri Prakash for promoting this cause through his writing over the last 30 years.

Shri Naidu stressed the need for extensive research by journalists and keeping the news and views separate. He suggested that journalists and commentators should be imbued with ''passion, purpose, perspective and perseverance". He complimented Shri Prakash for upholding these norms through out his 50 year career in media and as a commentator.

Union Minister, Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister, Shri Anurag Thakur, Minister of State, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Editor of Tughlak, Shri S.Gurumurthy and Chairman of Vivekananda International Foundation, Shri Surya Prakash, and senior media persons were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

