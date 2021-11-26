Left Menu

Ukrainian tycoon Akhmetov: president spreading 'absolute lie' about coup involvement

The Ukrainian business tycoon Rinat Akhmetov on Friday accused President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of spreading an "absolute lie" about his possible involvement in a coup. Zelenskiy said earlier that Ukraine uncovered a plot to overthrow his government and that the plotters had tried to involve Akhmetov, Ukraine's richest man. "The information made public by Volodymyr Zelenskyy about attempts to draw me into some kind of coup is an absolute lie," Akhmetov said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 21:19 IST
"The information made public by Volodymyr Zelenskyy about attempts to draw me into some kind of coup is an absolute lie," Akhmetov said in a statement. "I am outraged by the spread of this lie, no matter what the president's motives are. My position has been and will be explicit and definite: an independent, democratic, and united Ukraine with the Crimea and my home region, Donbas. My actions live up to my words."

