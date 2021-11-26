Odisha CM sanctions financial assistance to student for NIT admission

Left Menu

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 96,500 to a student for his admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 96,500 to a student for his admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal. This comes after Tarachan Rana from Odisha's Balangir district requested chief minister that he is not able to submit college fees due to financial crisis.

The annual income of Upasu Rana, father of Tarachan is Rs 45,000 only. Despite financial constraints, Tarachan continued putting all his efforts to make his dream come true. Tarachan qualified for engineering at NIT Warangal by securing 99.34 per cent marks in JEE mains exam.

Rana does not have the necessary funds for his admission, after making the effort his father has just managed to keep his seat by disposing of some amount. He requested the Chief Minister to grant the balance amount of fees.

Patnaik immediately sanctioned the amount, congratulated him on his success and wished for his bright future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

