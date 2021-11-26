Russia's Gazprom receives payments for gas from Moldova
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-11-2021
Russian energy giant Gazprom confirmed on Friday it has received payments for gas from Moldova.
The Moldovagaz company said earlier on Friday that Moldova has paid for Russian natural gas it received in October and the first half of November, averting a possible crisis over a payment dispute.
