Left Menu

EU's Sefcovic says decisive push needed in N.Ireland Brexit talks

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-11-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 21:53 IST
EU's Sefcovic says decisive push needed in N.Ireland Brexit talks
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The European Commission's Maros Sefcovic said talks on Friday with Britain on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland focused on the supply of medicines and the need for a "push" to reach a solution.

"A decisive push is needed to ensure predictability." the vice president of the European Commission said on Twitter after talks with Britain's Brexit minister, David Frost. "We'll meet again next week."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production of ultra-pure Hydrogen

IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production...

 India
4
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021