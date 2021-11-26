EU's Sefcovic says decisive push needed in N.Ireland Brexit talks
26-11-2021
The European Commission's Maros Sefcovic said talks on Friday with Britain on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland focused on the supply of medicines and the need for a "push" to reach a solution.
"A decisive push is needed to ensure predictability." the vice president of the European Commission said on Twitter after talks with Britain's Brexit minister, David Frost. "We'll meet again next week."
