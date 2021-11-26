Left Menu

Navy Wives Welfare Association opens 19-bedded facility for destitute women

The facility was financially supported by Sudha Murty, Chairman of Infosys Foundation, and the project was spearheaded by Sapana Chawla, President NWWA -SR and executed by INS Venduruthy.The Navy said WAT is a non-profit organisation involved in rehabilitating the orphaned, destitute and psychosocially affected people in society and victims of social abusedomestic violence.

  • Country:
  • India

In a unique effort to provide a loving and habitable stay for destitute women, the Navy Wives Welfare Association (Southern Region) has set up a 19-bedded facility at the Psychosocial Rehabilitation Centre of Welfare Association Trust (WAT) near Veliyathunadu in Aluva. The facility was financially supported by Sudha Murty, Chairman of Infosys Foundation, and the project was spearheaded by Sapana Chawla, President NWWA -SR and executed by INS Venduruthy.

The Navy said WAT is a non-profit organisation involved in rehabilitating the orphaned, destitute and psychosocially affected people in society and victims of social abuse/domestic violence. ''The organisation provides the inmates with housing, food, medical care, psychological/ psychiatric counselling, financial support, educational assistance and multi-faith spiritual counselling through their various programmes. The organisation currently supports 129 underprivileged men, women and children,'' the Navy said in a release.

WAT has been, of late, flooded with new applications from various organisations to rehabilitate destitute people in and around Ernakulam. ''However, in the absence of additional infrastructure to accommodate the new inmates, WAT has to depend on funding from other individuals/organisations. Recognising it to be the need of the hour to support such organisations, NWWA (SR) took upon themselves to undertake necessary infrastructural additions at this place so that the new inmates at the facility could be provided with shelter,'' it said. The Navy said that with constant inputs from Dr Mansoor, Chairman of WAT and concerted efforts by INS Venduruthy, a 19-bedded facility was provided in a record time of 18 days. ''WAT was also provided with additional amenities and items such as cots, mattresses, pillows, bedsheets, pillow covers etc to improve the living condition of the inmates,'' it said.

