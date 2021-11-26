Left Menu

5 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Karnataka's Kadugodi for illegal stay

Five Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in the Kadugodi area in Bengaluru on Friday for allegedly staying in the country without valid authority.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:29 IST
Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) in Bengaluru, Sandeep Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Speaking to ANI, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) in Bengaluru, Sandeep Patil said, "Five illegal Bangladesh nationals have been arrested in Kadugodi. A case has been registered under the Foreigners Act."

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

