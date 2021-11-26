5 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Karnataka's Kadugodi for illegal stay
Five Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in the Kadugodi area in Bengaluru on Friday for allegedly staying in the country without valid authority.
ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Five Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in the Kadugodi area in Bengaluru on Friday for allegedly staying in the country without valid authority.
Speaking to ANI, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) in Bengaluru, Sandeep Patil said, "Five illegal Bangladesh nationals have been arrested in Kadugodi. A case has been registered under the Foreigners Act."
Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Foreigners Act
- Bangladeshi
- Bengaluru
- Karnataka
- Kadugodi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two Bangladeshi cattle smugglers shot dead by BSF in self-defence: Official.
Two Bangladeshis killed during cattle smuggling bid along border: BSF
Two Bangladeshi smugglers killed in BSF firing near India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal
XYZ Two Bangladeshis killed during cattle smuggling in Coochbehar border
Bangladeshi nationals apprehended by BSF while crossing India-Bangladesh border illegally