5 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Karnataka's Kadugodi for illegal stay

Five Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in the Kadugodi area in Bengaluru on Friday for allegedly staying in the country without valid authority.

Speaking to ANI, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) in Bengaluru, Sandeep Patil said, "Five illegal Bangladesh nationals have been arrested in Kadugodi. A case has been registered under the Foreigners Act."

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

