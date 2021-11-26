Left Menu

Paris archbishop offers to resign over relationship with woman - source

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:59 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit has sent a letter to the pope offering to resign following media reports about a relationsip with a woman, a source close to the archdiocese said on Friday. "The archbishop has put his fate in the hands of the pope and has offered to leave if that is judged to be for the best of the diocese," the source said.

The French daily Le Figaro reported on Friday that Aupetit had offered to resign following reports about a relationship in 2012.

