Iran nuclear chief says Vienna talks will be about US return to 2015 deal

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 23:09 IST
The Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said on Friday that talks in Vienna next week will be about the United States returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Tehran and Washington are due to resume indirect negotiations, which have been on hold since June, in Vienna on Monday. Then-president Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018, and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

