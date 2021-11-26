Left Menu

Exchange of fire between security forces, Naxals near C'garh's Bandarpara

Exchange of fire took place between Bijapur District Reserve Guard team and Naxals in Bandarpara area of Kondagaon district in the state on Friday.

ANI | Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 26-11-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 23:22 IST
Inspector General of Bastar Range, P Sundarraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Exchange of fire took place between Bijapur District Reserve Guard team and Naxals in Bandarpara area of Kondagaon district in the state on Friday. Speaking on this, Inspector General of Bastar Range, P Sundarraj said, "Around 10:15 hours today, there was an exchange of fire between Bijapur DRG team and Naxals near Bandarpara."

"Tents and other materials recovered indicate the presence of 12 to 15 Naxals in the area. Search operation underway," he said. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

