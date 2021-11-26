Left Menu

Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform; stops short of ban

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 23:28 IST
The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation's oil and gas leasing program to focus on areas that are most suitable for energy development and raise costs for energy companies to drill on public lands and water.

The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops short of recommending an end to oil and gas leasing on public lands, as many environmental groups have urged. But officials said the report would move toward a more responsible leasing process that provides a better to return to U.S. taxpayers for oil and gas drilling on the nation's vast public lands and waters.

