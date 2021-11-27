Man who tried to attack police in Tunisia classified an extremist -ministry
Tunisia's interior ministry said the man who tried to attack police was classified as an extremist. The ministry added the person was shouting, "God is great. You are infidels". (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)
